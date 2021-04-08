Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War will debut on Prime Video

Amazon has acquired worldwide rights The Tomorrow War, a new sci-fi action flick starring Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons and Yvonne Strahovski.

Produced by Skydance Media and directed by Chris McKay, the film will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on July 2nd.



Synopsis:

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.



“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

“Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”



“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie… something that’s increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me … and I hope will thrill audiences this summer,” said director Chris McKay.



“It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance canon,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison.

“Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must-see events and with Chris Pratt headlining, everything goes up to another level.”

