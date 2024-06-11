Christian McCaffrey revealed as Madden NFL 25 cover star

EA Sports has revealed San Francisco 49ers superstar and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey as the cover star for Madden NFL 25 which is set for a worldwide PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC release on August 16th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

EA says the game features “next level” FieldSENSE, new commentary and presentation, full details of which will be released ahead of launch.

“Christian McCaffrey is a human highlight reel on NFL Sundays and our players love his dynamic abilities in Madden NFL, scoring more than 450 million touchdowns with him last year and making him the most popular running back in Madden NFL 24,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Production Director, Madden NFL.

“Christian’s electrifying, dynamic and physical play style perfectly represents the gameplay innovations we’re bringing to Madden NFL 25 and made him the ideal fit for this year’s cover.”

McCaffrey said: “To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible. I’m pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25.”