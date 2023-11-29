Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer tops this week’s film chart with 113,000 disc and digital sales 

© 2023 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer tops this week’s Official Film Chart after clocking up 113,800 sales in its first week across both disc and digital editions.

That performance makes the film one of the biggest opening weeks of the year, following Avatar: The Way of Water (175k opening week sales) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (126k).

The film stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer – the “father of the atom bomb” – and documents his life and career, including his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The Creator, last week’s number 1 drops down a place to land just ahead of a second brand new entry, Trolls Band Together.

Former chart-toppers Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (4) and Barbie (5) both drop one place, while The Nun II returns to the chart following its release on disc (6). Rounding out this week’s Top 10 is Violent Night, jumping ten places.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th November 2023