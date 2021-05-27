Christopher Plummer’s Sherlock Holmes is coming to Blu-ray

Studiocanal is releasing a restored version of the 1979 Sherlock Holmes movie, Murder By Decree, on Blu-ray and DVD on June 28th.

Directed by Bob Clark (A Christmas Story), the film sees Holmes hunts his deadliest adversary – Jack the Ripper.

London 1889 – When Scotland Yard fails to stop the gruesome rampage of Jack the Ripper, Sherlock Holmes (Christopher Plummer) and his trusted associate Dr. Watson (James Mason) decide to investigate.

Undeterred by the police withholding crucial information, the duo begin a dangerous adventure through London’s underworld, finding themselves at the door of psychic Robert Lees (Donald Sutherland) who helps to set them on the right path.

But even if Holmes’ remarkable powers of deduction can unmask the maniacal fiend, can he and Watson face the most shocking secret of all?

Murder by Decree features an all-star cast, including John Gielgud, David Hemmings, Susan Clark and Anthony Quayle.

