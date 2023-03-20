Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie join cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series

Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie have joined the cast of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which is currently making its second series in the UK.

Amazon claims a global audience of “more than 100 million” for the drama which is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

Season Two is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.

They’re joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchinson, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brandström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton.