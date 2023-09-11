Cineworld is now accepting One4all gift cards 

Cineworld has partnered with One4all Gift Cards, joining rivals Vue, Odeon, and Empire in accepting the popular multi-retailer gift cards.

Available in values ranging from £10 to £120, One4all Gift Cards are available to buy from the Post Office plus selected Morrisons, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, and Iceland branches and via one4all.com and can be redeemed at over 170 brands.

David Walsh, VP Original Content EMEA at One4all Gift Cards, said: “We are thrilled to announce the onboarding of the globally recognised cinema chain, Cineworld.

“This partnership will allow customers to provide them with the ultimate viewing experience for the whole family. So, we’re delighted to be able to continue expanding our entertainment offerings, particularly with such a household name.”

Eddie Hurst, Head of Corporate Sales and Partnerships Cineworld added: “Cineworld is excited to join forces with One4all Gift Cards to provide customers with an unparalleled cinematic experience.

“With this partnership, we can’t wait to extend our audience and provide them with a memorable and seamless visit, bringing the magic of cinema closer to the hearts of One4all customers.”