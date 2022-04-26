Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston’s The Essex Serpent gets first trailer￼

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for The Essex Serpent, its upcoming new drama series starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.

Based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name and produced by See-Saw Films, the series will debut globally with the first two episodes on May 13th followed by a new episode weekly every Friday.

Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.

She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

The series is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon who both serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters.