Clarkson, Hammond and May return next month with The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois and confirmed that the special will debut on Prime Video on 17th December.

In this second UK-based lockdown episode, Clarkson, Hammond and May dive into the bizarre world of French car culture.

On an epic road trip starting in the Welsh hills, they dish up a hair-raising mountain climb, bomb defusals, propeller powered cars, helicopter stunts and the most thrilling race of their lives before reaching the English Channel for a jaw dropping medieval climax.

And a soupcon of French art house cinema.