Clarkson, Hammond and May star in trailer for latest Grand Tour special 

A new trailer gives Grand Tour fans a look at what’s in store when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May head to Central Europe for the show’s latest special.

Debuting on June 16th, The Grand Tour: Eurocrash sees the trio take a 1400-mile journey from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

Along the way they sample some Soviet style Formula 1, are attacked by deadly archers, recruit a famous racing driver and take part in a spectacular Fast and Furious climax.

A further special recently finished filming in Mauritania and will stream at a later date.