Clarkson’s Farm products now available on Amazon 

A range of foods and products from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm are now available for Prime customers to buy from the Amazon Fresh* online grocery service. A selection from the range is also available in Amazon Fresh stores.

The farm is the setting for Clarkson’s Farm, the presenter’s popular Prime Video series which reveals the challenges faced by the UK’s farming sector while showcasing Clarkson’s efforts to increase his farming skills and know-how.

Season three debuts on May 3rd and finds Diddly Squat facing a headwind of challenges; crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the restaurant are dashed and the farm shop is facing closure.

To tie in with the show’s return, a range of products from the Diddly Squat Farm Shop are now available to buy online, including Clarkson’s Bee Juice Honey, his eye-watering Ghost Chilli Chutney, Ginger Marmalade Jam, Cow Juice Vodka, Hint of Hot Gin, and Sunday Roast Seasoning.

Fans of the show can watch the first four episodes of the new series from May 3rd with the remaining 4 available to stream from May 10th.

How to watch Prime Video

Viewers can sign up to Amazon Prime* – which includes Prime Video as one of its benefits – or to a standalone Prime Video* subscription via the Amazon website. The service can be watched on Amazon’s own range of Fire TV streaming devices plus all major Smart TV brands, Roku, Apple TV and Google TV.

