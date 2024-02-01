Clarkson’s Farm returns to Prime Video in May

Two new images have been released from the third series of Clarkson’s Farm which debuts on Prime Video on May 3rd.

The hit show’s latest run finds Diddly Squat facing a headwind of challenges – crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the restaurant are dashed and the farm shop is facing closure.

Cue Jeremy Clarkson catching a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, triggering an avalanche of schemes involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Charlie are on hand as always to guide and correct Clarkson in his endeavours.

Amazon has previously confirmed that production is already underway on a fourth series.

How to watch Prime Video

Prime Video is included in Amazon’s Prime membership scheme and is also available as a standalone subscription.

The service, which recently introduced adverts, can be watched on Amazon’s own range of Fire TV streaming devices plus all major Smart TV brands, Roku, Apple TV and Google TV.