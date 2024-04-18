Clarkson’s Farm series 3 gets new trailer

Prime Video has revealed a new trailer for the third series of Clarkson’s Farm which debuts with its opening four episodes on May 3rd. The remaining 4 instalments will then be available to stream from May 10th.

The hit show’s latest run finds Diddly Squat facing a headwind of challenges – crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the restaurant are dashed and the farm shop is facing closure.

Cue Jeremy Clarkson hatching a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, triggering an avalanche of schemes involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

As always, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Charlie are on hand to guide and correct Clarkson in his endeavours.

