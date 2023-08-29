Classic Bond and Hammer movie posters up for sale in latest Propstore auction

Propstore are currently running an auction of over 600 rare posters and artworks, including a host of posters for British films such as The Italian Job, Hammer’s Dracula series, and the 007 classic, Dr. No.

Fans of Sir Michael Caine can bid on UK Quads for Get Carter (1971) – estimated value £3,000 – £6,000 – and The Italian Job (1969) est. £1,500 – £3,000.

For Bond fans the lots up for sale include over 70 original posters, stills, limited edition memorabilia and alternative movie poster art including linen backed UK Quad for Dr No est. £10,000 – £20,000.

Also on sale are modern classics include Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and Edgar Wright Autographed UK Quads for Hot Fuzz (2007) and Shaun of the Dead (2004) est. £200 – £400 respectively.

Other items available include:

ICE COLD IN ALEX (1958) UK Quad, 1958 est. £1,500 – £3,000 ($1,725 – $3,450)

THE BLUE LAMP (1950) UK Quad – Linen Backed, 1950 est. £1,000 – £2,000 ($1,150 – $3,300)

THE LONG GOOD FRIDAY (1980) Set of Four UK Double-Crowns, Two UK Quads and Press Kit, 1980 est. £800 – £1,600 ($920 – $1,840)

CARRY ON SCREAMING! (1966) UK Quad, 1966 est. £300 – £600 ($345 – $690)

THUNDERBIRDS (1965 – 1966) Gerry Anderson Autographed Dinky Toys Lady Penelope FAB 1 Model, 1960s est. £250 – £500 ($287.50 – $575)

DRACULA (1958) Christopher Lee Autographed Still est. £100 – £200 ($115 – $230)

HORROR OF DRACULA (aka DRACULA) (1958) US One-Sheet, 1958 est. £100 – £200 ($115 – $230)

MUTINY ON THE BUSES (1972), UP POMPEII (1971), THE LIKELY LADS (1976) Three British One-Sheets, 1971-76 est. £100 – £200 ($115 – $230)

RETURN OF THE PINK PANTHER (1975), PINK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN (1976) AND REVENGE OF THE PINK PANTHER (1978) Three UK Quads and Three Exhibitor’s Campaign Books, 1975 – 1978 est. £100 – £200 ($115 – $230)

SWEENEY (1977) UK Quad, 1977 est. £100 – £200 ($115 – $230)

The auction is now open for bidding.