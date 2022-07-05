Classic British comedy The Galloping Major is coming to Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics Collection

A newly-restored version of classic British comedy The Galloping Major is coming to Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital from August 8 via Studiocanal.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

After a successful day at the races, Major Arthur Hill (Basil Radford) and Harold Temple (Hugh Griffith) decide to raise a £300 syndicate to buy a certain racehorse. With excited help from their friends (Janette Scott, Jimmy Hanley, Rene Ray, Joyce Grenfell, A. E. Matthews) they get the money, but things don’t go so smoothly from here.

First, they accidently buy the wrong horse which proves to have more of an affinity for jumping than racing. They then decide to train it themselves as a jumper under the new name “The Galloping Major”.

However, on the night before the Grand National, the horse mysteriously disappears…

Directed by Henry Cornelius (I Am a Camera, Passport to Pimlico) and based on an idea by Basil Radford (The Captive Heart, Whisky Galore!), the film is part of the Romulus Film Catalogue and will be released as part of Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics Collection.

Extras