Classic Christmas movie Elf tops this week’s best selling films list 

Image: © 2003 New Line Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Will Ferrell classic Elf has ended Top Gun: Maverick’s time at the head of the UK’s Official Film Chart, taking the top spot and pushing the Tom Cruise action movie down to Number 2.

Black Adam debuts at Number 3, this week’s highest new entry. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the eponymous DC Comics character, alongside Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and more in this action fantasy.

Climbing two spots is the 2018 animated adaption of The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which sees its highest placing of the 2022 season so far at Number 4.

Downton Abbey: A New Era (5) and Jurassic World: Dominion (6) both drop one place, while biopic Elvis tumbles to Number 7.

The Polar Express is our next Christmas classic to land in this week’s Top 10, climbing four places to Number 8. At Number 9 is another brand-new entry, David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, which explores the musical legend’s creative and musical journey over the years.

Finally, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drops three to round off the countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th December 2022