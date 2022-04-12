Classic comedies Chance in a Million, Just Good Friends and Shelley are coming to BritBox UK in May

The complete boxset of classic BBC comedy series Just Good Friends is coming to BritBox UK on May 26th.

Written by John Sullivan, who also penned Only Fools and Horses and Citizen Smith, the series stars Paul Nicholas and Jan Francis as Vincent and Penny who meet by chance five years after he jilted her at the altar.

Across three series and two Christmas specials, the series centres on the pair’s ultimately rekindled, though frequently on-off, relationship and the reactions of their families, including Penny’s mother (Sylvia Kay).

Other comedy highlights coming to the service in May include Chance in a Million and Shelley.

Chance in a Million stars Simon Callow as Tom Chance, whose life is endlessly disrupted by unfortunate coincidences and confusions, and Brenda Blethyn as his long-suffering girlfriend Alison Little. All three series of the show will be available to stream from May 19th.

In Shelley Hywel Bennett plays the anti-establishment self-declared freelance layabout James Shelley who battles with authority, the taxman, and his landlady. Series S1-4 & the 1980 special, Christmas with Shelley, arrive on May 12th.