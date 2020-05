More than 30 classic episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, including the very first episode of Emmerdale Farm, will be available on Britbox from next week.

The curated selection of episodes will span four decades and will also include the memorable Coronation Street episode from 1974 where Bet, Emily, Deirdre, Mavis, Rita, Betty, Annie and Hilda go on holiday to Majorca.

The episodes will be available to watch from 14th May.