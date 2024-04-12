Classic Doctor Who series The Celestial Toymaker arrives on Blu-ray in June 

The previously announced animated reconstruction of classic Doctor Who story, The Celestial Toymaker, will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and Steelbook Blu-ray on June 10th.

First airing in 1966, the series sees the first Doctor (William Hartnell) and companions Steven and Dodo confronted by The Celestial Toymaker (Michael Gough), a mysterious figure who challenges to Tardis crew to a series of bizarre and very dangerous games.

Three of the original episodes are missing from the BBC’s archives but have now been animated in both colour and black and white for this new release.

Special features:

Disc One

Episodes 1-4 – Animation – Black and White

Episodes 1-3 – Reconstruction

Episode 4 – Original 1966 Episode newly restored

New Audio Commentaries

Disc Two

Episodes 1-4 – Animation – Colour

Making The Animation

Doctor Who Escape Room – Team First Doctor

Sylvester McCoy Introduction for episode 4 as per the original VHS release

Photo Gallery

PDF Material including camera scripts

The Celestial Toymaker – this time played by Neil Patrick Harris – returned in the third of last year’s 60th anniversary specials where he triggered the regeneration of David Tennant’s 14th Doctor and the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor.