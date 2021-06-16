Classic Doctor Who story The Web of Fear comes to Blu-ray in August

Classic Doctor Who story The Web of Fear will be available on Blu-ray on August 16th. The show’s missing third episode replaced by an all-new animated version.

Synopsis:

In order to escape an attack in space, the TARDIS makes an unscheduled landing and ends up deep inside the London Underground. Here the travellers soon find themselves engulfed in a terrifying battle against the Great Intelligence and the Yeti, a deadly enemy set to invade the Earth.

As events progress and the menace spreads, it becomes clear that the Intelligence’s goal is not just possession of Earth, but the Doctor’s mind too…

Starring Patrick Troughton, Frazer Hines, Deborah Watling, Nicholas Courtney and Jack Watling.