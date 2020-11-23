Classic Doctor Who story The Web of Fear is coming to Blu-ray

Doctor Who’s 57th anniversary has been marked with the news that The Web of Fear – one of the show’s classic stories – is to be released on DVD and Blu-ray next year, with the missing third episode replaced by an all-new animated version.

The story originally aired in 1968 and stars Patrick Troughton as the second Doctor who finds himself encountering the Yeti beneath the streets of London. The show also marks the first appearance of Nicolas Courtney as Colonel, later Brigadier, Lethbridge-Stewart.

Courtney and the Brigadier would go on to star alongside Troughton’s successor Jon Pertwee in the show’s UNIT era, as well as appearing opposite Tom Baker’s 4th Doctor, Peter Davison’s 5th Doctor and Sylvester McCoy’s 7th Doctor.

A fan favourite, his final on-screen appearance was in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures.

