Classic horror Pulse is coming to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is releasing Pulse, Paul Golding’s classic techno-horror, on Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range from 22nd February 2021.

In today’s world of modern conveniences, everything we rely on is run by electricity. But what happens if the power we take for granted turns against us? Old man Holger knows.

He claims electricity is a living presence, whose voice can only be silenced by getting rid of anything that can hear it. Bill Rockland (Cliff De Young; Shock Treatment, Flight of the Navigator) however, refuses to believe him.

It must have been an accident when an electric spark ruptured the gas pipe that nearly killed Bill’s son (Joey Lawrence). And it’s surely a coincidence when his wife (Roxanne Hart) is severely scalded by their electric water heater.

But when his own power tools attack him and an electrical fire turns their home into a blazing inferno, Bill realises Holger may have been right after all, and perhaps the time has come to finally pull the plug!

Blu-ray features:

1080p presentation on Blu-ray

LPCM 2.0 audio

Optional English SDH

Brand new audio commentary by author and film historian Amanda Reyes

Tuning in to Tech Horror – video essay by writer and film historian Lee Gambin

