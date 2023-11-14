Classic Jurassic Park games collection coming to consoles and PC this month

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection © 2023 Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A collection of classic Jurassic Park games is heading to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this month.

The collection, which is being released by Limited Run Games in collaboration with Universal Products and Experiences, includes seven fan-favourite titles which were originally released for NES, Game Boy, SNES, and the SEGA Genesis:

Jurassic Park (NES)

Jurassic Park (SNES)

Jurassic Park (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park (Genesis)

Jurassic Park: The Chaos Continues (SNES)

Jurassic Park: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Genesis)

Limited Run has added new features, including save states for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes that bring these titles into the modern era of gaming.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will be available digitally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam from November 22nd.