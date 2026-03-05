New ‘sneak peek’ video released for Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in PROJECT HAIL MARY, from Amazon MGM Studios. Photo credit: Jonathan Olley

Ryan Gosling stars in this final pre-release ‘sneak peek’ at Project Hail Mary, the new sci-fi epic based on the novel from Andy Weir who also wrote The Martian.

Gosling stars as science teacher Ryland Grace who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out.

He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction, but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

The film also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub and is directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and written by Drew Goddard.

Sony Pictures will be releasing it in cinemas and IMAX theatres on March 19th, with early screenings available on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th March.