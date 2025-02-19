First look at new Maigret series revealed

A first look image has been revealed of Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) as Chief Inspector Jules Maigret from the upcoming series, Maigret.

The series is the first contemporary television adaptation of George Simenon’s beloved detective novels and reframes Maigret as an unconventional young detective with something to prove.

It is produced by Playground, the Golden Globe and BAFTA award winning production company behind Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and All Creatures Great and Small in association with Windhover Films and George Simenon Limited.

Masterpiece in the US is the lead commissioning broadcaster and will premiere the series. A UK broadcaster is yet to be confirmed.

International distribution will be handled by Banijay Rights, the global sales arm of Banijay Entertainment.