Classic Neighbours episodes to stream on Amazon Freevee from February 23rd

A selection of celebrated past Neighbours episodes will be available to watch on Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service, from February 23rd.

Available to Freevee viewers in the US and UK, the collection will include every episode from 2012 alongside classic episodes featuring Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, and Liam Hemsworth.

The initial drop of episodes will be followed by a further season each month as the service builds up to the legendary Australian soap’s much anticipated return later this year. In addition, Freevee will launch a variety of Neighbours streamed channels including ‘Neighbours – Looking Back’ and ‘Best of Neighbours’.

Following a decision by UK broadcaster Channel 5 to drop out as a production partner, Neighbours came to an end last Summer with a star-studded finale which saw Minogue, Pearce, Donovan and Robbie all return for a bittersweet goodbye to the series which launched their careers.

However, in November, to the delight of an eager and vocal fanbase, Amazon announced it was reviving the series in partnership with its Australian home, Network 10, and producers Freemantle.

Stars Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne are all confirmed to be returning while Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the revival, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

Production on the new episodes is set to commence early this year with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.