Classic quiz show Weakest Link is heading to Serbia

Weakest Link is returning to Serbian screens after a 17-year absence following a deal between BBC Studios and TV channel PRVA. A 40-episode run of the show, known locally as Najslabija karika, will be produced by Two Rivers for transmission in March.

Each episode sees nine contestants answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers as they try to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round.

Consecutive correct answers increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the lowest amount money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

André Renaud, Senior Vice President of Global Format Sales at BBC Studios, said: “Weakest Link has been an enduring success with audiences for over two decades on account of its entertaining, fast-paced and often ruthless gameplay. It is exciting to bring this iconic quiz to a new generation of Serbian viewers.”

Katarina Pavlovic, Program Director at PRVA said: “We are very happy and proud that PRVA TV will bring back one of the most popular and entertaining game shows, Weakest Link.

“It has been too long since the last local version of this great format was produced and we are certain that the Serbian audience is more than ready to fall in love with it once again.

“We are confident that production company Two Rivers, with its vast experience and expertise in game shows, will create a great local version, we expect good ratings, especially with the target audience of 18 to 49, and we are delighted to be the broadcaster of this iconic format.”