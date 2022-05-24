Classic sitcom Just Good Friends arrives on BritBox this week

The complete boxset of classic BBC comedy series Just Good Friends is coming to BritBox on Thursday (May 26th).

Written by John Sullivan, who also penned Only Fools and Horses and Citizen Smith, the series stars Paul Nicholas and Jan Francis as Vincent and Penny who meet by chance five years after he jilted her at the altar.

Across three series and two Christmas specials, the series centres on the pair’s ultimately rekindled, though frequently on-off, relationship and the reactions of their families, including Penny’s mother (Sylvia Kay).

The series joins fellow classic comedy highlights Chance in a Million and Shelley which arrived on the service earlier this month.

Chance in a Million stars Simon Callow as Tom Chance, whose life is endlessly disrupted by unfortunate coincidences and confusions, and Brenda Blethyn as his long-suffering girlfriend Alison Little.

In Shelley Hywel Bennett plays the anti-establishment self-declared freelance layabout James Shelley who battles with authority, the taxman, and his landlady.

Originally created by the BBC and ITV, BritBox UK is to be merged into the new ITVX streaming service which is due to launch in time for the World Cup.