Classic Stills and Marvel Studios release limited edition collection of Iron Man prints

“Marvel’s Iron Man 3” Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) Ph: Film Frame © 2012 MVLFFLLC. TM & © 2012 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

A new collection of framed images from Robert Downey Jr’s trio of Iron Man films is now available from Classic Stills.

Curated in partnership with Marvel Studios, the collection includes on-set photography, publicity stills and select moments from the three films, including schematics and performance readouts of the Iron Man and Iron Monger suits shown only briefly on screen.

Classic Stills images are developed using the chromogenic print (C-print) process and are printed on archival-quality photo paper.

Every print is framed meticulously by hand, includes acid-free matting and hinging, and is protected by UV acrylic to prevent fading.

“Having access to photography from all three Iron Man movies has allowed us to put together an incredible collection, which includes some of the films’ most exciting moments, rare behind-the-scenes shots and detailed images of data screens that we think fans will absolutely love,” said CEO Rene Freling.

The prints will be on sale in up to four sizes, with 100 individually numbered prints of each image available in total. Prices range from $149/£125 to $1000/£850.

The stills will be available for purchase in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and The Netherlands.

For more information visit https://classicstills.com or https://classicstills.co.uk.