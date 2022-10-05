Classical music channel Vivaldi joins Channelbox

Classical music channel Vivaldi is now available in the UK through Channelbox, the streaming channel portal which can be found on Freeview channel 271.

Owned by Thema, a CANAL+ Group Company, Vivaldi offers a mix of classic music designed to appeal to both newcomers to the world of classical music as well as existing fans and operates under the motto “Classical for Everyone!”.

The channel is also available through the Channelbox mobile app.

Wilfried Texier, Marketing Director of Vivaldi channel, said: “Our desire through Vivaldi is to offer the great popular works of classical music to the widest possible audience.

“We are delighted to add the United Kingdom in our territories existing reach: this partnership with Channelbox marks our first distribution agreement in a country with such a long and vivid tradition of classical music.”

“Vivaldi is an excellent addition to the Channelbox music line-up and we are very excited about this partnership”, – commented Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox’s Head of Content.