Kevin Smith’s Clerks III comes to Blu-ray & DVD next month

Clerks III is coming to digital retailers on November 14th and to Blu-ray & DVD on December 26th.

Synopsis:

Once again behind the counter of a Quick Stop, Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) are still hanging out with Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith), handling quirky customers, and sneaking off for rooftop hockey. But after Randal has a heart attack, he’s determined to make something of his slacker life – by shooting a movie about it!

Featuring Rosario Dawson, a host of celebrity cameos, and Smith’s signature humour, Clerks IlI is a hilarious and nostalgic capstone to the Clerks legacy – nearly thirty years in the making.

DVD Special Features:

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Kevin Smith, Actors Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Austin Zajur

Deleted and Alternate Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray Special Features: