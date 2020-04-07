Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell to get April digital release

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Richard Jewell is based on the true story of the 1966 Atlanta Games bombing.

The film tells the story of the security guard who discovers a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Games and takes swift, heroic action, saving countless lives. But in a turn of events, he becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by the press and public alike.

Featuring an all-star ensemble cast, including Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and Paul Walter Houser, the film will be available on Digital Download from April 13 and on DVD on June 8.