Clueless returns to cinemas in 4K for 30th anniversary

Paramount Pictures is marking the 30th anniversary of Alicia Silverstone’s Clueless with a new 4K cinema release from June 27th.

Inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma, writer/director Amy Heckerling’s enduringly popular comedy stars Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a rich, popular, and high school student who loves helping others with her wisdom on dating, fashion and looking good but turns out to be clueless when it comes to matters of the heart.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, Jeremy Sisto, Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, and Wallace Shawn.