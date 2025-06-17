Channelbox brings The Filipino Channel to Freeview

Channelbox has added The Filipino Channel to its internet-delivered portfolio of channels available to Freeview households.

Operated by ABS-CBN Europe Ltd, TFC is dedicated to Filipino entertainment and news and is the first Filipino FAST channel available on Freeview. Audiences can access it through Channelbox on Freeview channel 271.

Tanya Kronfli, Founder and Director of Channelbox owners Global Distribution Services, said: “We’re proud to bring TFC to Freeview viewers through Channelbox and celebrate the vibrant stories and voices of the Filipino community.

“This launch continues our mission to expand meaningful, community-focused content using modern, scalable broadcast solutions.”

Maribel Hernaez, Business Unit Head for Global Content & Distribution Services at ABS-CBN Global, added: “The Filipino Channel is more than just an entertainment channel —it’s a bridge to home for millions of Filipinos abroad.

“We’re excited to connect with audiences in the UK and share the very best of Filipino creativity and culture.”