Event Horizon is getting a 25th anniversary 4K Ultra HD SteelBook release

Paramount Home Entertainment is marking the 25th anniversary of Event Horizon with a new 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition SteelBook edition.

The release includes an outer slipcase which houses the collectible SteelBook in an acetate o-ring, a blueprint poster. art cards, pin and patch along with the film on 4K UHD and on Blu-ray.



Directed by Paul Anderson (Resident Evil), the film originally debuted in cinema on August 15, 1997 and has developed a large cult following over the ensuing 25 years. Known for its elaborate production design and unsettling visuals, it features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, and Jason Isaacs.

Synopsis

Seven years ago, pioneering research spacecraft “Event Horizon” mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage. But then, in the darkness of deep space, a persistent signal prompts a crew to make their way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. What they uncover is an unimaginable interstellar horror that will test the entire team’s sanity and souls.

Special features include:

• Commentary by Director Paul W.S. Anderson and Producer Jeremy Bolt

• The Making Of Event Horizon – 5 Documentaries

• The Point Of No Return: The Filming of Event Horizon with Director Commentary

• Secrets with Selectable Director Commentary

• The Unseen Event Horizon with Director Commentary

• Theatrical Trailer

• Video Trailer