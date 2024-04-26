News Channel CNA partners with Channelbox to launch on Freeview

Asia-based news and current affairs channel CNA is now available on Freeview channel 271 thanks to a tie-up with Channelbox which offers a range of broadband-delivered channels through the Freeview programme guide plus its own mobile apps.

Founded in 1999 by Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp, CAN’s mission is to help audiences around the world to “Understand Asia” through the reporting of its correspondents based in 13 major cities across the region. Its schedule includes a mix of news bulletins, current affairs shows, and documentaries.

Mediacorp Editor-in-Chief Walter Fernandez said: “With its extensive network of correspondents, CNA has evolved from a regional news brand to a global brand. Today, CNA is one of the most sought out sources of news as well as high-quality documentaries about Asia.

“In fact, in the past decade, CNA has won more than 500 international awards, largely for its engaging documentaries.

“We are pleased to introduce the CNA brand and our in-depth coverage of Asia to viewers across the United Kingdom, as part of our concerted efforts to grow our global audience.”