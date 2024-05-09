CNN and WBD Sports launch new programmatic advertising marketplace

A new programmatic ad solution allowing brands to reach 350m monthly users across Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms has been unveiled by the media giant’s European sports arm and the international commercial division of CNN.

The new offering, called WBD Connect, enables brands to reach users across multiple channels, platforms, and devices including mobile, web, apps, desktop and CTV for WBD brands including CNN, Eurosport, Bleacher Report and, in the UK & Ireland, TNT Sports.

WBD Connect will plan the advertising campaign, aligning objectives and relevancy to the premium digital platforms, content and inventory. Additionally, utilising data-driven insights, the campaign performance will be optimized in real time to maximize ROI for brand partners.

Mike Rich, Head of International and UK Ad-Sales and Brand Partnerships at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The combination of News and Sports is an immensely powerful proposition and one which has a unique ability to captivate the attention of millions of engaged and passionate viewers around the world.

“No other media company possesses the portfolio of much-loved and trusted news and sports brands as we do, and by rolling out WBD Connect, we will super serve our brand partners with tailored marketing solutions that enables them to tell their stories at an unmatched scale to connect with the widest possible audience.”