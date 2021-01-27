CNN International is coming to Samsung TV Plus

CNN International is joining Samsung TV Plus in Germany and the UK via the TV maker’s partnership with Rakuten TV.

As well as its own app offering on demand rentals and purchases and a selection of advert-funded movies, Rakuten supplies branded linear channels to Samsung’s line-up of free internet delivered channels, all of which are available via the EPG and Samsung TV Plus app.

In addition, the firm handles ad sales across the Samsung TV Plus line-up.

Jacinto Roca, CEO and Founder at Rakuten TV said: “The addition of CNN to the AVOD platform TV Plus further demonstrates that global superbrands are recognizing how we’re bringing together the beauty of television with the brains of smart, digital TVs, to reflect how audiences watch – and expect to watch – content in 2021.

“The on-demand industries are ripe for innovation, and by opening the door for business brands to get in front of hard-to-reach audiences, Rakuten TV is leading from the front”.

Phil Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at CNN International Commercial, said: “At a time when CNN has been more essential than ever before in providing facts and information, we are delighted to expand onto this innovative platform.

“Making CNN International available via the Rakuten TV platform provides news consumers in the UK and Germany with a new way to access our content, as well as advertisers with another platform through which to engage with those audiences.”