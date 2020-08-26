Cobra Kai is getting a console tie-in game

Hit Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai is getting its own official console tie-in game courtesy of GameMill Publishing in association with series owners Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the series sees Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

A now successful Daniel struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Macchio and Zabka are joined by returning cast members Martin Kove as John Kreese and Randee Heller as Daniel’s mother Lucille, plus a host of new co-stars and characters.

The game allows fans to take control of 8 playable characters with co-op multiplayer, deep move sets, combos, progression, real-time character swaps, ultimate attacks, and is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

More info: playcobrakai.com