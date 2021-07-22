Codemasters and EA announce GRID Legends

Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. have announced GRID Legends, a high-stakes driving experience combining thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story, will be available on consoles and PC next year.

Featuring the series’ renowned race handling, GRID Legends delivers exciting, unpredictable racing across traditional race tracks and city circuits.

The game also boasts a race creator that will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow.

Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic GRID city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more.

Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online.

“GRID Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode,” said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters.

“We’re giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode. This is just the start of the journey, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months.”

GRID Legends will be released in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.