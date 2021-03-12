Codemasters and NetEase Games announce new real-time racing simulator

NetEase Games and Codemasters have announced Racing Master, a new cross-platform real-time simulation racing game.

The game will be available on both iOS and Android during its beta test. Racing Master will follow on other formats, with a Beta available in the US and Canada from March.



Developed using the Unreal 4 engine and Codemasters’ proprietary EGO technology, players will experience intense, authentic racing with precision-engineered vehicles.

Players have access to hundreds of hyper-realistic cars from brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, and Aston Martin. Race against other players in cities around the world to become a racing champion.



Steeped in automotive culture, Racing Master allows players to race, tune and build their ultimate car collection. Customise vehicles with real-world parts from leading manufacturers and set the handling from casual to simulation for maximum control.



“I’ve always wanted to create a high-quality, realistic racing game.” Bo Zhang, the Producer of Racing Master at NetEase Games, commented.

“I am beyond grateful and truly honored to have this opportunity to fulfil my aspiration.

“With Racing Master, we set out to provide a platform for players to spark their passion for racing and experience the thrill of realistic driving!”

Ming Huang, the Supervisor of the game, added: “Partnering with Codemasters gives us the confidence, we need to achieve our goals and create a mobile racing game that can stand out amongst the rest.”



“As leaders in the racing category, we are excited to finally tell the world about Racing Master, the result of our strategic partnership with NetEase Games,” said Clive Moody, SVP Product Development at Codemasters.

“NetEase Games shares the same passion and vision that’s needed to deliver a best-in-class racing experience. Taking the world’s most aspirational supercars, Racing Master is rooted in automotive culture and provides authentic wheel-to-wheel action for the mobile platform.”

