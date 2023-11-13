Colourised version of The Daleks now available to pre-order on Blu-ray

The recently announced colourised version of the classic 1963 Doctor Who story The Daleks is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Set to air on BBC Four as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations late this month, the story was the first to feature the deadly mutant race which go on to equal the Doctor and the Tardis as one of the show’s most iconic elements.

Written by Terry Nation, the original version ran for 7 episodes of 25 minutes but has been condensed down into a new 75 minute edit with new colourisation plus new sound and a new score.

The Blu-ray and DVD release includes both the 7-part version and the new edit along with an exclusive 15 minute featurette plus all special features from the complete story’s previous DVD release.