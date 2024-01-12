Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary – watch a celebration of the studio’s biggest movies 

A new showreel featuring scenes from 100 classic Columbia Pictures movies has been released to celebrate the studio’s century anniversary.

The studio reach the 100 year milestone on January 10th and owners Sony are running a year-long commemoration which includes new Home Entertainment releases, screenings, live concerts of film scores, plus a new book highlighting 100 iconic moments from the studio’s history.

All the events and merchandise will feature a special commemorative version of the studio’s ‘Lady with the Torch’ logo.

Full details of the anniversary celebrations will be available at columbiapictures100.co.uk.

Speaking last ahead of the century year, Tom Rothman, Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said: “There is one thing that separates a major studio from all other content producers: history.

“At Columbia, that history is reflected in the countless cultural talismans created by thousands of people over now 100 years. All of us at Columbia are proud of that legacy and honoured to celebrate it.”