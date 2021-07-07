Columbia Pictures collection featuring The Social Network, Taxi Driver and Oliver! is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray

A second collection of six Columbia Pictures films – Anatomy Of A Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense And Sensibility (1995), and The Social Network – is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on September 13th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The 14 disc set is accompanied by exclusive 80-page book with unique insights and production detail about each of the included films.

It also includes filmmaker & historian commentaries, anniversary reunions, documentaries, deleted scenes, archival featurettes and an exclusive Blu-ray disc featuring a curated collection of 20 short films from the Columbia Pictures library.