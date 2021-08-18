Comcast and ViacomCBS to launch new SkyShowtime streaming service in Europe

Comcast, Sky’s parent company, and ViacomCBS have announced plans to launch a new video on demand service in more than 20 European countries.

Branded SkyShowtime, it will bring together entertainment, movies, and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock.

The service is expected to launch in 2022 and will ultimately be available to consumers in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

ViacomCBS and Comcast will provide equal investment and enjoy joint control over the venture. The pair recently announced a deal to bring Paramount+ to Sky customers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“With the launch of SkyShowtime we are well positioned to utilize our global content engine to create a compelling streaming offering, quickly and at scale, with a smart strategic phased investment,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President & Chief Executive Officer of ViacomCBS Networks International.

“As a complement to our recently announced Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leadership position in SVOD in Europe.”

Dana Strong, Sky’s Group Chief Executive, added: “Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe.

“On the heels of Peacock coming to Sky, this partnership provides an innovative approach to quickly scale internationally and monetize content across Europe.

“Drawing on the strength of the incredible programming from NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS, and powered by Peacock’s platform technology, SkyShowtime will provide a truly compelling lineup for the whole family and strong brand recognition across these regions.”

