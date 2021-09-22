Comcast unveils new XiOne streaming platform for Xfinity and Sky customers

Comcast has revealed the XiOne, a new streaming device which will be offered to all Xfinity and Sky customers.

Available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and rolling out to new Xfinity Flex customers in the US, the XiOne supports WiFi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and comes with a voice remote.

The box allows the delivery of video services over IP for Sky customers as well as access to apps.

“When Sky joined the Comcast family, we brought together our engineers to share insights, roadmaps, talent, and technology to support our global customers,” said Charlie Herrin, President of Technology for Comcast.

“The launch of our new XiOne device is a direct result of these efforts and underscores how our collaborative development approach can bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently.”