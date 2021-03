Amazon has released this new featurette in which Director Craig Brewer takes audiences behind the scenes of Coming 2 America.

The movie sees newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America is now available to stream on Prime Video.