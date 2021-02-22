Coming to America is getting a 4K Blu-ray release

Coming to America, Eddie Murphy’s classic 80s comedy, is getting a 4K Blu-ray release next month.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

The film sees Murphy’s Prince Akeem heading to New York to find himself a bride. Accompanied by loyal friend and aide Semmi (Arsenio Hall), the pampered prince quickly finds himself a new job, new friends, new digs, new enemies, and lots of trouble.

Also starring James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley, the film sees Murphy and Hall making additional appearances in a host of supporting roles, including out of tune singer Randy Watson, Reverend Brown and the staff and patrons of the local barber shop.

This 4K HDR release is presented from a remastered and restored print supervised by director John Landis and includes a host of extras:

Prince-ipal Photography: The Coming Together of America

Fit For Akeem: The Costumes of Coming To America

Character Building: The Many Faces of Rick Baker

Composing America: The Musical Talents of Nile Rodgers

A Vintage Sit-Down with Eddie & Arsenio

Theatrical Trailer

Photo Gallery

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.