Commandos 2 HD is coming to Nintendo Switch

Publisher Kalypso Media has announced that the HD remaster of celebrated strategy pioneer Commandos 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on 4th December 2020.
The game a full high-definition refurbishment of its Pyro Studios predecessor, adding revamped tutorials, campaign missions, and optimised support for both the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller.
Take control of an elite group of Allied commandos who must venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of progressively demanding missions.
Explore interactive environments and use unique skill sets to complete missions against seemingly impossible odds.
Features:
- Experience the Commandos series in HD for the first time on Nintendo Switch
- Every tutorial and campaign mission revamped with reworked controls and modernised UI
- Access authentic WWII vehicles, scenarios and weaponry such as tanks and bazookas
- 10 missions spanning 9 day/night environments, all with realistic weather effects
- Play as an eclectic cast of characters, including Green Beret, Sniper and Whiskey the dog
