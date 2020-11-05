Commandos 2 HD is coming to Nintendo Switch

Publisher Kalypso Media has announced that the HD remaster of celebrated strategy pioneer Commandos 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on 4th December 2020.

The game a full high-definition refurbishment of its Pyro Studios predecessor, adding revamped tutorials, campaign missions, and optimised support for both the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller.

Take control of an elite group of Allied commandos who must venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of progressively demanding missions.

Explore interactive environments and use unique skill sets to complete missions against seemingly impossible odds.

Features:

Experience the Commandos series in HD for the first time on Nintendo Switch

Every tutorial and campaign mission revamped with reworked controls and modernised UI

Access authentic WWII vehicles, scenarios and weaponry such as tanks and bazookas

10 missions spanning 9 day/night environments, all with realistic weather effects

Play as an eclectic cast of characters, including Green Beret, Sniper and Whiskey the dog

