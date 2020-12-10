Community Fibre to launch TV service powered by Netgem

London full-fibre ISP Community Fibre is to launch a TV service powered by Netgem’s set top boxes and content partnerships.

Netgem’s TV platform is designed to enable ISP partners to offer their own-brand service to broadband subscribers and combines Freeview Play with a range of subscription apps, including Amazon Prime Video and BritBox.

Community Fibre’s service, which is scheduled to launch early next year, follows a similar tie-up between Netgem and Origin earlier this year.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer for Netgem commented: “London consumers will finally get to enjoy the full 21st century entertainment experience combining award winning connectivity from Community Fibre with the top-of-the-range TV service we have developed for UK ISPs.

“The service pulls together all the most popular live channels with easy-to-find streaming titles across many On-demand platforms, keeping everyone entertained on faster broadband and at an affordable price.”