Company of Heroes is heading to Nintendo Switch

Feral Interactive is bringing Company of Heroes to Nintendo Switch this autumn as a single collection containing the base game and both expansions.

Set during the liberation of France by Allied forces in World War II, the game places players in the daring beach assaults of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy where they’ll command both Allied and Axis forces.

With a bespoke user interface and controls designed for play on Nintendo Switch, the full battlefield will be under the player’s command. Intense tactical combat takes place across 41 squad-based missions, with moment-to-moment encounters shaping the course of each battle.

A customisable Skirmish mode is also included, with unique factions, multiple game modes and a wealth of maps, offering enormous replayability and rewarding bold experimentation.

In addition to the base came, Company of Heroes Collection includes the two expansion packs Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valour.

Feral says the game will be single-player only at launch, however multiplayer support is planned for a post-release update.